|
|
Carlos Wayne Frank Sr. died peacefully on May 24, 2020, in Fairbanks surrounded by family. He was born in Old Minto to the late Arthur and Ellen Frank on July 31, 1944.
When Carlos was small, his mom fell ill with Tuberculosis and was sent to Tacoma, Washington. Carlos and his sister, Mary Ann, stayed with family while their dad worked. Eventually, Arthur sent them to live at St. Mark's Episcopal mission in Nenana.
At 9 years old he learned to play guitar, a talent he was most often recognized and remembered for throughout his life.
After Nenana, he went to Wrangell Institute and Mount Edgecumbe, in Alaska, and Chemewa, in Salem, Oregon, before graduating from the Institute of American Indian Arts, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Carlos enlisted in the U.S. Army and was shipped off to the old Fort Ord in the Monterey Bay area of California. From there he traveled the world and visited places like Nuremburg, Germany, and Tripoli, Libya.
After many years and adventures, he returned home where he planned to celebrate in Fairbanks before going back to Minto. Before he could leave his hotel to go downtown, his uncle Richard flew Carlos home where his mom prepared a welcome home "tea" with traditional foods, songs and dancing.
In October 1975, Carlos went to help butcher a moose on Mile 91.5 of the Elliot Highway for a funeral potlatch. It was outside the usual hunting season, but they gathered anyway to look for a moose. This was all normal for the people from Minto and surrounding villages, but there were other people not from the area who thought they were illegally hunting.
The next day, troopers showed up to Carlos' house in Minto where they ticketed him for transporting the meat because of the blood they saw and confiscated his truck and gun. They couldn't prove he shot the moose because all the men in the village heard what was happening and showed up to say they did it. Carlos' was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 30 suspended, a $500 fine with $250 suspended, one-year probation and his hunting license suspended for one year. He appealed his case to the Alaska Supreme Court with the help of lawyers Collin Middleton and Robert Wagstaff who worked extensively on his case. In December 1979, Carlos' appeal was granted, and it was determined that he was protected under the First Amendment. The case widely known as Frank vs. State of Alaska, spawned Cultural and Subsistence Harvest Permits.
Carlos is survived by children, Shonda (Darin), Carlos Jr. (Clara), Galen and Misty; grandchildren, Ashley (Pete), Clifford IV, Beth (Russell), Travis (Tina), Cheyanne (Conrad), Shawnee (Mike), Jazmine (Spencer), Laylah, Allison, Ellen, Eva Kay, Genessa, Terrince, Elijah, Linda, Gareth, Christian, Susan and Mercedes; his siblings:, Lavinia 'Lenny', Lee (Lorraine), Elizabeth, Diane, Jeffery Sr., Richard, Gary, Joyce (Lloyd), and Valerie; as well as mother-in-law, Edith, and numerous in-laws. Carlos is survived by countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, and dear to his heart: Sharon and Rose.
He was preceded in death by wife, Emma Jean; daughter, Tamara; nephew, Harlan, who he raised as his son; and grandson, Jordan. He is also preceded by his parents, Arthur and Ellen; brothers, Douglas, Joseph, David and Geneway; and sisters, Leona, Patsy and Mary Ann.
At 1 p.m., Friday, May 29, in Minto, there will be a funeral, and after will be a Potlatch where the community will lay him to rest with the traditions he fought for and protected all of his life.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 28, 2020