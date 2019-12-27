|
After 83 years on earth, after 63 years of "in sickness and in health," after giving life to three children, after spoiling 6 grandchildren and 13 greats, Carol Zumbehl breathed her last breath on Nov. 5, 2019, at home in Chehalis, Washington, with family at her bedside.
Carol was born to James and Gladys (Wisdom) Dunlap on July 9, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, joining older brother, Jim. The family moved to Missouri, ending up in Winfield. Carol enjoyed sports, playing basketball and playing softball - which continued into her adult years. She was a big fan and supporter of sports. In search of adventure, Carol followed her brother to Alaska.
Back in Missouri, Carol married Lester and they started their family. Alaska again called them back. They lived in Fairbanks, Ferry, Anchorage and finally Healy where they built their home. Les and Carol retired to Washington and Winterhaven, California, enjoying an RV life for many years, making many new friends.
Carol's interests changed as she moved through life's stages. She enjoyed family, bowling, managing and sponsoring a men's softball team, horses, reading and crocheting. Carol was known as a great cook/baker who was generous, sharing meals with others and plates of goodies at Christmas. For several years, she owned her own successful business, Carol's Video, in Healy.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brother and brother-in-law, Arthur Schlueter. She is survived by her husband, Les of Chehalis, Washington; daughter, Peggy (Dave) Talerico, of Healy; son, Greg (Gail) Zumbehl of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; daughter, Shawn (Norm) Kloster of Lander, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Marietta Dunlap, of Greybull, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Dorothy Schlueter of St. Charles, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Assured Hospice for their excellent care and niece, Brenda Graham, for her many acts of kindness.
At Carol's request, no service is planned but she will be missed each and every day. Family will spread her ashes in Healy sometime in the future.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 27, 2019