Carroll Coe

Carroll F. Coe was born March 15, 1929, in Earlham, Iowa, to Lewis Lester Coe and Katherine Lydia Vaughn. He passed away Sept. 10, 2020, in Fairbanks.

Brothers Charles, Robert and David, and sisters Corrine, Catherine and Martha preceded him in death.

He graduated from Greenfield High School, class of 1947, knowing a farmer's life was not for him. He served in the Navy Reserves from 1947-48 while attending tech schools and working various odd jobs. In December 1948, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving until August 1969. He was involved in Air Rescue, the B29 wing, and launched rockets at almost every island in the Pacific. Toward the end of his service, he helped build Poker Flats Rocket Range, north of Cleary Summit. This began his second career of working for the UAF Geophysical Institute. Scientists worldwide continue to launch research projects at this range.

He had hundreds of successful launches with no misfires during his watch. It was always his finger pushing the "launch" button you would see during countdowns.

Carroll met and married a Minnesota girl, Joann Rosacker, while both were working in Colorado. They had three sons - Jeff, Greg and David. Known as Ma and Pa, they loved the area, raising their family and plenty of others. They ran a home for wayward girls and unwed fathers, and had weekly sauna parties with moose pastries as well as legendary pig roasts. They sponsored the Howling Dog softball team for years, traveling to all their games. Pops finished moose hunting in his 70s, again joining the 60-Inch Club, deciding it was too much work.

He bought and ran a dozer in this 80s, having decided to clear the yard around his house. After so many years, the birch had grown too tall and he needed more sunlight. He followed many a football game with his friends in Fox, being a loyal Turtle into his 90s.

Pa leaves behind his boys, Jeff and wife Michelle, Greg and wife Ruth, and David; grandchildren Chris, Jenny and husband Lloyd, Sydney, and Emily and husband Lucas. His beloved great-grandchildren are Paxton, Ollie and Luke. The entire family lives in Alaska.

Because of health restrictions, a celebration of life will be held privately. Tip a glass and tell a story as there were many of both Ma and Pa.

A memorial will be made and donated to the Fox Lions Club Community Park. Thank you to the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home for your love and care the last months of his life. Pops was a kind man who was greatly loved and will be missed.

