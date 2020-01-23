|
Catherine Elizabeth (Husted) Geiger died peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020, at home after long suffering from Lewis Body Dementia. Her lifelong love and husband of 58 years Duane was at her side.
Duane and Cathy shared a love of travel and gardening and music from the '50s and '60s. Cathy worked for many years as a nurse at Denali Center in Fairbanks. She will be remembered for her great smile, caring heart, along with her famous one-liners.
She is survived by her husband, Duane; daughter, Deborah; and four grandchildren, Amanda, Tabitha, Luke and Mariah. Also sister and brother-in-law Eileen and Roger Burnside; sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Geiger and Brenda Jennings; and sister-in-law, Cathy May Geiger.
The family has planned a private gathering.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 23, 2020