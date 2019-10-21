|
|
Catherine Jones, 99, passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2019, at the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home. She was born to Harry and Hattie Funke on the Fourth of July, 1920, in eastern Oregon and spent her school years there. She graduated from the University of Puget Sound in 1949 with a degree in home economics. Cathy then worked in Seattle, was a significant member of her sister Arline's family there and met her future husband, Marvin Jones. Cathy and Marv were married in 1955; they drove the Alaska Highway to Fairbanks, where they established their lives, first in an apartment on College Road, and within a year or two in a house they built together on University Avenue. Cathy and Marv raised their three children in that home for the next 31 years; after Marv passed away in 1986, Cathy continued there for 27 years more.
Cathy was talented in nearly every kind of craft, and there were few crafts she did not attempt. From smocking to upholstery, anything related to fabric and fiber engaged her keen interest. A prodigious gardener, baker and amateur photographer, she annually competed in the Tanana Valley State Fair. Cathy was a member of the Catholic church throughout her life. She was the creative, cheerful, witty, adventurous, open-hearted hub of the family.
Cathy was predeceased by her husband, Marvin, and her sister and brother-in-law, Arline and James Hultengren. She is survived by her brother, Philip Funke (Beth); children, Dixon Jones (Marion), Ann Ghanem (Raed) and Susan Jones; grandchildren, Rowan Beraza, Eman Ghanem, Ibrahim Ghanem (Lana) and Zacharia Ghanem (Nancy); five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family across the country. The family thanks the Pioneers' Home staff for caring for Cathy during her final years, and especially appreciates the comfort she received from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital's Hospice Services.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. A reception will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Wedgewood Visitor/Convention Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, 725 26th Ave. No. 101, Fairbanks, AK 99701.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 21, 2019