Cathleen Helen Doyle, beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, artist and friend to many, was born Dec. 26, 1957, in the Maynard McDougal Memorial Hospital in Nome, Alaska. She was the eighth child and fifth daughter of Al and Betty Doyle and brought much joy to her family. She died at home of cancer on May 2, 2020, with her husband and sisters at her side.

Cathleen attended school in Nome until the fall of 1973 when she moved to Fairbanks following the death of her mother. She graduated from Lathrop High School and attended UAF earning degrees in anthropology and psychology and a minor in fine arts. She sang tenor in the UAF Choir of the North for many years and was an active participant in the UAF Summer Arts sessions.

She owned several businesses in Fairbanks over the years, including a therapeutic massage practice and a plant business providing live plants to brighten many businesses as the "Plant Nanny." Cathleen worked on the pipeline, the Exxon Valdez cleanup and several other jobs as a member of the Laborers Union. She worked for Great Northwest Construction for the past 10 years as a working foreman. As a master gardener, Cathleen loved to garden, and their home displayed a large variety of perennial flowers and trees as well as her annual flowers and vegetable gardens.

Cathleen married her longtime friend, partner, and love on Aug. 24, 2002, in Fairbanks. She and Jeff loved to travel and had many adventures over their many years together.

She was an artist with a wonderful eye for imagination and detail. Cathleen drew, painted, made jewelry, and studied metal working and sculpture. Taking after her mother, she did carpentry work, sheetrocking and tile work, and painted and helped construct houses including their home.

Cathleen was predeceased by her parents, Al and Betty Doyle; stepmother, Florence "Nuz" Doyle; daughter, Sarah Rossi; parents-in-law, Madeline and John Rossi; brothers, Grant and John Doyle; brothers-in-law, Lonny Heiner and Marion Wheat; and stepsister, Sharon Mosley.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Jeff Rossi, of Fairbanks; brother, Douglas (Claudia) Doyle,of Council, Alaska; sisters, Bunny Heiner and Sharon Wheat, of Washington state, Carole (Larry) Parrish and Linda (Jim) Conley, of Fairbanks; brother-in-law, Tony Rossi, of California; sisters-in-law, Chris (Mick) Leo, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Nina Hearney and Barbara Rossi, of California, and Susan Evart, of Chesapeake, Virginia, Sara Doyle, of Gustavus, Alaska, and Sandy Doyle, of Fairbanks; stepsisters, Roseanne DeWitt and Betty Jean (John) Baines-Jordan, of Anchorage, and DeAnn (Brock) Gardner, of Fairbanks; stepbrother, Duane Lincoln, of Golovin; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and dozens of friends.

Cathleen was beloved by all who knew her. We miss her bright smile and good work ethic.

Thank you to Sally Anne Sherman, who volunteered her skills and organized the friends and volunteers who helped Cathleen along the last trail. These wonderful volunteers are Sally Anne, Peg Schafhauser, Laurie Walton, Jan Lokken, Jody Hassel, DeAnn Moore Gardner, Suzanne Williams and Kendra Calhoun.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Cathleen's life, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Hospice of the Tanana Valley, P.O. Box 82770, Fairbanks, AK 99708.

