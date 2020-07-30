1/1
Cathy Gabriel
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathy Louise (Cameron) Gabriel, beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2020.
Cathy was born to the late James Cameron and Dorothy Barnes on Aug. 4, 1952, in Richland, Washington. She later made her home Alaska for over 51 years.
Cathy was married to Doyle "Gabe" Gabriel on Aug. 1, 1981. They lived in Fairbanks while raising their children and building a business together. Cathy was the co-founder of Gabe's Truck and Auto, established in 1977.
Cathy was the backbone of the family and loved Gabe, her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends unconditionally. During her most recent years, she loved being retired and becoming a "snowbird" between Alaska and Georgia. She loved visiting the cabins at Chena Hot Springs, Healy Lake and Crawford, where you would most likely find her in the kitchen pouring a lot of love into her family and friends.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father, James Cameron; mother, Dorothy Barnes; sister, Phyliss Hallgren; brother, Randy Cameron; niece, Robin Palmer; and great-nephew, Jack Smith.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Doyle "Gabe" Gabriel; children, Pauline Overly, Terry "Striker" Overly (Racheal) and Randy Gabriel; stepchildren, Anita Rentzel (Jeff), and Tonya Jackson; grandchildren, Alexandria Rakes, Carolyn Collins, Hunter Overly, Kayli Batson, Greyson Overly Tradewell; and great-grandchild, Nola Fleming. She is also survived by stepfather, Bruce Barnes; brothers, Larry Cameron (Suzanne) and Steve Wollard; sister, Sharon Cook (Jack); nephews, Matt Hallgren (Serenity) and Travis Cook (Nicole); niece, Baily Mason (Kendall); and great-niece, Gracie Smith.
Cathy will be missed by those fortunate enough to have known her.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Blanchard Family Funeral Home Friday, July 31, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to her favorite cause, "Out of the Darkness Walk," American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved