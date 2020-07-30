Cathy Louise (Cameron) Gabriel, beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2020.
Cathy was born to the late James Cameron and Dorothy Barnes on Aug. 4, 1952, in Richland, Washington. She later made her home Alaska for over 51 years.
Cathy was married to Doyle "Gabe" Gabriel on Aug. 1, 1981. They lived in Fairbanks while raising their children and building a business together. Cathy was the co-founder of Gabe's Truck and Auto, established in 1977.
Cathy was the backbone of the family and loved Gabe, her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends unconditionally. During her most recent years, she loved being retired and becoming a "snowbird" between Alaska and Georgia. She loved visiting the cabins at Chena Hot Springs, Healy Lake and Crawford, where you would most likely find her in the kitchen pouring a lot of love into her family and friends.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father, James Cameron; mother, Dorothy Barnes; sister, Phyliss Hallgren; brother, Randy Cameron; niece, Robin Palmer; and great-nephew, Jack Smith.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Doyle "Gabe" Gabriel; children, Pauline Overly, Terry "Striker" Overly (Racheal) and Randy Gabriel; stepchildren, Anita Rentzel (Jeff), and Tonya Jackson; grandchildren, Alexandria Rakes, Carolyn Collins, Hunter Overly, Kayli Batson, Greyson Overly Tradewell; and great-grandchild, Nola Fleming. She is also survived by stepfather, Bruce Barnes; brothers, Larry Cameron (Suzanne) and Steve Wollard; sister, Sharon Cook (Jack); nephews, Matt Hallgren (Serenity) and Travis Cook (Nicole); niece, Baily Mason (Kendall); and great-niece, Gracie Smith.
Cathy will be missed by those fortunate enough to have known her.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Blanchard Family Funeral Home Friday, July 31, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to her favorite cause, "Out of the Darkness Walk," American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.