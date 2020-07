Cathy Louise Gabriel, age 67, of Fairbanks, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.