A celebration of life for Cathy Louise Gabriel will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Club Soda 1855 Van Horn Road.

We hope you will join us in the celebration of Cathy's life, Aug. 4, 1952 - July 20, 2020.

