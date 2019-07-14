Celia Beetus left this Earth with family and loved ones at her side to join her love, Joe Beetus, in the Lord's Kingdom on July 1, 2019, and is resting peacefully. Celia was born in Allakaket on Sept. 5, 1922, to Jimmy and Annie Koyukuk. She met Joe Beetus and they were married in the summer in Allakaket on June 20, 1938. They raised their children in Hughes, Alaska.

Celia will be remembered by her beautiful Athabascan artistry in sewing, knitting and cooking. She was a culture bearer and a bilingual teacher in Hughes for many years and a housewife, as well. She enjoyed what she did and had a passion for her family and culture. She loved to travel to surrounding villages along the Yukon and Koyukuk rivers, and she happily greeted family and friends with hugs. She loved and was loved by many.

Celia is survived by her children, Alberta Vent (Warner), of Huslia, Helen Attla, June Walker, Peggy Patterson (Bob) and Wilmer J. Beetus (Margaret), all of Hughes, Dorothy Vent, Lorraine David (Richard), Robert J. Beetus (Michelle), Samuel C. Beetus and Francisco P. Beetus, all of Fairbanks; and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Celia was preceded in death by her parents, Annie and Jimmy Koyukuk; the love of her life, Joseph Beetus; sons, Jimmie and Arlo Beetus; daughter-in-law, Dolly Beetus; son-in-law, Alfred Attla Sr.; and granddaughter, Sharon David.

Her family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the people who visited Celia in Hughes as well as at the Denali Center. They are forever grateful to her daughter June for caring for her at home. They express thanks to the staff at the Denali Center and Dr. Minnick for caring for her. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 14, 2019