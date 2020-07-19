1/
Cerene J. "C.J." Paul
There will be a memorial service for Cerene Paul (C.J.) on Saturday, July 25, at 3 p.m. at Badger Road Baptist Church. An honor guard from Eielson Air Force Base will be there. We are recommending that masks be worn and spacing apart as much as possible. Please RSVP to Marilyn Radke at 907-750-4228.
For those unable to attend, the church will be livestreaming the event. Go to badgerroadbaptistchurch.org and go to livestream.
C.J. passed away on March 19, 2020, at the Pioneers' Home. The full obituary was printed on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Jul. 19, 2020.
