Charles Irving Brown, 81, departed this life Sept. 1, 2020, in Orange Park, Florida, with his family by his side.

Charles was born July, 2, 1939, in Newport News, Virginia, to the late General Eli and Mildred Brown. At a very young age his parents relocated to Newark, New Jersey, where he completed his primary and secondary education. He met and married Shellie Ford Brown in 1965 and to that union two children were born, Steven Michael Brown and Pamela Denise Brown.

Upon completion of high school he joined the U.S. Air Force where he served as a medic for 17 years. During his enlistment, he was able to complete his Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University and enrolled in the USAF Officer Candidate School where he was later commissioned, as second lieutenant. He would retire as captain after serving 26 years in the United States Air Force.

Bishop Herman L Anderson ordained Charles an Elder in the AME Zion Connection in 1983. He was later assigned a pastoral charge to reorganize St. James Temple AME Zion church in Fairbanks, Alaska. He would spend the next 28 years ministering the gospel and planting an AME Zion Church in the Fairbanks community. He was superannuated from the Alaska Conference in 2011 and relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, with his wife.

In 2012 he joined Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist church where he served faithfully as secretary of the BSF men's group and usher until his demise. Rev. Charles Brown was awarded the NAACP MKL Community Service Award twice. He held a life membership in the NAACP.

He leaves to mourn three daughters, Pamela Brown Walker (Cary, North Carolina), Vanessa Brown (Fairbanks, Alaska), and Robin Brown, (Charlotte, North Carolina); son, Steven Brown, (Dallas, Texas); four grandsons, Christopher and William Walker, Anwar Sadat Brown, (Newark, New Jersey), and Michael Paul (Charlotte, North Carolina); three great-grandchildren, Micah and Jordan Brown and Alana Paul; and a host of relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store