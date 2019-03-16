Emmett, Charles E., 98, of Flat River Road, Coventry, Rhode Island, formerly of Fairbanks, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Miriam E. (Grist) Emmett.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Enos and Vina (Briggs) Emmett.

Charles was a medic in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked for many years as a road tester with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.

He is survived by two sons, William E. Emmett and his wife, Merylene, of Coventry, and Barry E. Emmett and his wife Sandra, of Billings, Montana; his daughter-in-law, Doreen Fitzgerald Emmett, of Michigan; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Robert C. Emmett.

At Charles' request, his funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary