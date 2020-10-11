Charles Claude Hall passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was 66 years old.

Charlie was born July 7, 1954, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wiesbaden USFB to Lester Lafayette and Margaret Mary Hall. As an active United States Army family, they moved often. Charlie spent the early years of his life in Saigon, Vietnam before the family returned to the U.S. When Lester retired as a Master Sergeant from the U.S. Army in 1968, the family settled in Salinas, California, so Charlie could graduate from a single high school without moving again. Charlie graduated a year early in 1971 from his 13th school in 12 years.

After high school, he moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and built tight relationships with his father's side of the family: Aunt Verna & Uncle Vernon Hutchison along with their children and Aunt Wilma & Uncle Ben Dillard, along with his Grandmother Hall. In New Mexico, Charlie built his tradecraft in mechanical skills and operating heavy machinery. He helped set several overpasses on I-25 between Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

In December 1974, Charlie married his first wife, Sandra. The couple moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1975 after Charlie's favorite uncle, Floyd Hall, invited him up on the pretense that work was bountiful, and there was little to no wind. Charlie loved Alaska; Sandra did not. The couple split, and Sandra returned to the Lower-48.

He honed his skills working on the construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline in the interior of Alaska. He continued to build his skills in welding, equipment operations, mechanic, and one of his most remarkable skills - jerryrigging - the ability to fix anything with the parts on hand.

In July 1978, Charlie married his second wife, Donna. Although the marriage did not last, they had two children; Melissa and Kristopher. As an active and involved father, Charlie wanted to work closer to Fairbanks to be home each night. In the early '80s he started work with Sun Shine Ray Motors, which only increased his love of cars and machinery. Dad told stories of changing out the clutches in Subarus in under 40 minutes, but we never witnessed this. Kristopher made an attempt and was unable to replicate this task; likely, he was terrific at either the work or the story but not both.

He taught his children to love the outdoors and the importance of family; they have fond memories of summers at the lakes or gravel pits around Fairbanks and winters snowmachining in the mountains south of Fairbanks. Favorite memories of their father are from times spent in Valdez fishing with Uncle Floyd.

He also taught his children the power of diagnostic and engineering skills that they still use in life to this day. If you didn't know how to do something, no problem, "I'm sure the library will have a book on how to do that."

In 2002, Charlie married his third wife, Katherine, and made a large family together with Katherine's family. They spent their years together supporting and building their family as grandparents. Charlie loved teaching another generation of children to love the outdoors and imparting the power of problem-solving skills.

Charlie will always be described by family, friends, and neighbors as generous with his time and talents, "willing to give the shirt off his back", and if you needed something fixed, he would help you get it up and going. There are many stories of him stopping and helping motorists on the side of the road that was in distress.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, uncle and is survived by his children, Melissa and Kristopher (Sara) Hall and aunts Verna and Welma. come share his stories at a remembrance ceremony held in Fairbanks, Alaska in July 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store