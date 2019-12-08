|
Charles Lamar Parr, 73, died at home Nov. 29. He was born July 15, 1946, in Greenville, Georgia, to Charles H. Parr and Eloise Perdue Parr, the oldest (by a few minutes) of three children.
Preceding him in death were his father, his birth mother and his sister, Patricia Parr Carlson. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marilyn Biagi, his mother Karen Parr, and his twin brother Chipper Parr, of Juneau. He is also survived by his four children, Christine McHugh and Jason Parr, of Seattle, and Elizabeth Parr and Charles Louis Parr, of Fairbanks; and his three grandsons, Nicholas McHugh and Noah and Jacob Parr.
Charlie came to Fairbanks at age 15 with his family, after a military family life mostly in Georgia and Germany. He graduated from Lathrop High School in 1964 and attended both University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Oregon. He became an expert in the legal intricacies of land ownership, especially right of way issues, and has worked most recently as a senior lands consultant with R and M Consultants, Inc.
Charlie managed the Fairbanks office of Land Field Services. He managed state airport real estate for six years, and headed up Golden Valley Electric Association's real estate division for seven years. Charlie also worked as a real estate salesman, rehabilitation counselor, construction surveyor, newspaper reporter, bartender, parts counterman, retail manager, dairy hand and janitor.
In addition, Charlie taught workshops and courses in right of way, easements, and title matters at colleges and workshops throughout the Pacific Northwest. He was recently given a Lifetime Achievement award by the International Right of Way Association Arctic Trails Chapter. In 1991, he was nominated for the International Balfour Award, the Association's highest award, and recognized as one of the top six right of way professionals in the U.S. and Canada.
According to his wishes, there will be no service. Plans for a Parr-ty will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to Foundation Health Partners Hospice Services ([email protected]).
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 8, 2019