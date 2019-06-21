It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Murphy Ellington Jr., 72, of North Pole, on April 18, 2019.

Charlie was born Dec. 21, 1946, to Charles and Sarah Ellington, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He moved to Alaska after being stationed at Eielson Air Force Base in 1976 and decided he was never going to leave. He met Teresa Taylor in 1977, and they were married at Santa Claus House on Dec. 21, 1978. He also received Airman of the Year that year.

Charlie loved the great outdoors and took full advantage whenever he could, from hunting, camping and fishing, to kicking it in the front yard with a glass of wine at one of his famous fish fries. Charlie retired from the military as a airplane mechanic in 1984 as an SMSGT. He went on to be a boat mechanic at Salcha Marine. He also had his own boat shop, simply named Charlies Boat Shop, in North Pole.

Charlie loved sports, especially hockey and baseball, and shared his love of hockey with his eldest grandson. He taught him to skate at 12 and coached him throughout the years. When he wasn't building, fixing or hunting something, Charlie could be found on his boat. He fished everywhere in Alaska but was especially fond of Valdez and spent his summers mostly there. He shared his knowledge of just about everything with just about everybody.

Charlie loved his family, his wife, his five children and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His is survived by his wife, Terry Ellington, of North Pole; his daughters, Cherelyn Ellington Hunt of Suison, California; Rhonda Ellington Sparks of Fairfield, California; and Sheri Taylor of North Pole; his sons, Charlie Ellington of Fairfield; and Mike Halbert of Wasilla.

R.I.P., Old Goat. You are so very missed.

Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary