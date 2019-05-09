Charles "Chuck" Newberg Sr. was born on June 2,1952, in Akron, Iowa, to Roland and Bonnie (Collins) Newberg. He passed away on May 3, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Chuck graduated from Alcester High School in 1970. After graduation, Chuck joined the Air Force and was honorably discharged. He then volunteered at KNOM radio in Nome.

Chuck worked in broadcasting throughout his adult life. His voice was heard all over South Dakota and Alaska while working in Nome, Anchorage, Dillingham, Soldotna and Fairbanks. Chuck was last employed at iHeartRadio as a program director and morning show host for KFBX 970AM (Charlie O'Toole) which he loved.

Chuck was a loving, strong husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He was a kind, gentle, God-fearing man who showed humility and dedicated his life to his family. His generosity, love and kindness will leave us with cherished memories. He was a father figure to many and took up our family as his own. He is remembered as an unselfish person; he was present but not pronounced, and he was a voice of family and connection.

Chuck's life was filled with accomplishments, including his marriage to Shirley Nayokpuk on Feb. 7, 1975, and the birth of his five children, Herbert, Jay, Melanie, Larry and Travis. In 1977, he showed the broadcasting community that airing the Iditarod while traveling from checkpoint to checkpoint was profitable. This started the coverage by the ABC network. Chuck lived in Shishmaref for a total of 14 years, working as a city clerk, race timekeeper and postmaster. He made many friends and enriched the lives of those he touched. He would greet everyone with a smile and a hug. He held a special place in his heart for the Inupiaq culture and people, learning the language and practicing their traditions.

Chucks other passion was for ham-radio. It led him to save multiple lives on different occasions in Shishmaref when the Nome hospital couldn't be reached over the telephone. He continued this hobby to the end of his life using the call sign WL7ADG then later KL7OH.

His co-worker Rocky Barnette says that "Charlie O'Toole was the epitome of what local hometown radio should be: folksy, friendly and fun."

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Bonnie; father-in-law, Herbert; and brother-in-law, Howard. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; their five children, Herbert, Charles Jr. (Erin), Melanie (Steve), Lawerence (Lizbeth) and Travis; seven grandchildren, Ashly, Charles III, Alexander, Catherine, Sebastian, Daisy and Ruby; sister, Sandra; niece, Laura (Eric); nephews, Butch and Lauren; mother-in-law, Elizabeth; Crystal, Dustin and numerous nieces and nephews.

A "thank you" to the doctors and nurses at the cancer center, FMH, Tanana Vally Clinic, the iHeartRadio family, Pastor John Van Haneghan and the FLC staff/members, DeAnn Moore, Scott and Vicky Diseth, Shannon and Joe Demientieff, Elizabeth Nayokpuk, Mary Nayokpuk, Maggie and Mark Pollock, Mina Nayokpuk and Mark Backes, Sadie McGill, Jeff Nayokpuk, Martin Nayokpuk, Kurt Haider, and the Blanchard Family Funeral Home.

The sun has set, Charlie O'Toole. The signal is clear. The transmitter has silenced.

Online condolences can be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary