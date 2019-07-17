Chuck passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019, with family by his side. He was born in Fairbanks on Sept. 12, 1962, to William and Stella Miller. He was raised in Dot Lake Village and on several Air Force bases, which included Eielson and Elmendorf, and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1980.

After graduation, he successful completed Heavy Equipment Operator training on the East Coast and was able to spend time with his Uncle, Aunt and cousins while attending. He was always appreciative of this special time with his family.

Chuck worked as a heavy equipment operator for several years throughout Alaska and ended his career as a Tribal Administrator for Dot Lake Village Council. He made many lifelong friends working on highways and for his Tribe.

One thing Chuck was known for was his big heart. He never turned away anyone in need and was always there for his family and friends. He had the ability to give unconditional love to anyone who had the honor of knowing him. He had an incredible sense of humor and took enjoyment out of making others laugh. He loved to hunt and spend time at the cabin he built next to his grandmother's fish camp.

Chuck is survived by his wife Sharon, children Nicole (David) Goolsby, Charles Jr., Joshua and Matthew Miller, Madonna (Virgil) Holley, Nikki (Xavier) Allen, and Kathleen Rutan; grandchildren Charles III and Sophia Stella; sister Doris (Eric) Miller, nephews Kyle Moore, Kaden Girard and niece Rania Girard and great-nephew Ezekiel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Stella Miller; and grandparents, Peter and Doris Charles and Peter and Anna Miller.

There will be a viewing from noon-1 p.m. Friday at Fairbanks Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Dot Lake Community Hall.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Denali Center for the loving care they gave to Chuck during the last three years of his life. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 17, 2019