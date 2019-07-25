|
|
|
Charles Rodney Rogers passed away to "soar with the ravens" on May 9, 2019.
Rodney was born Jan. 4, 1934, to Clarence and Clara Rogers in McCook, Nebraska. Rodney joined the Army, serving during the Korean War. After the war, he worked for the Forest Service in Montana. Rodney was proud of serving his country and became a life member of American Legion Post No. 11 and VFW No. 3629. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Schmid.
Burial service will be at 3 p.m. July 27 at Birch Hill Cemetery followed by celebration of life at 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 11.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 25, 2019