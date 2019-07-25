Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Rodney Rogers

Send Flowers
Charles Rodney Rogers Obituary
Charles Rodney Rogers passed away to "soar with the ravens" on May 9, 2019.
Rodney was born Jan. 4, 1934, to Clarence and Clara Rogers in McCook, Nebraska. Rodney joined the Army, serving during the Korean War. After the war, he worked for the Forest Service in Montana. Rodney was proud of serving his country and became a life member of American Legion Post No. 11 and VFW No. 3629. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Schmid.
Burial service will be at 3 p.m. July 27 at Birch Hill Cemetery followed by celebration of life at 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 11.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.