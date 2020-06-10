Charles Thomas "Tom" Darnall was born to Charles W. Darnall and Emily Alford Darnall in Roswell, New Mexico. He grew up in Arkansas where he graduated from Murfreesboro High School. He went on to attend and graduate from Hendrix College, in Conway, Arkansas, with a business degree. After college, Tom was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force, where he served the next 28 years as a navigator/electronics warfare officer on various aircraft, air ground controller, and missile commander. Tom retired as a lieutenant colonel at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. During his military career, Tom served multiple tours in Vietnam, Thailand, and other locations in Southeast Asia. In addition to being a Vietnam veteran, he was also a Cold War veteran. While on military leave, Tom met his wife, Pamela, on the University of Arkansas campus.

Tom and Pam first arrived in Alaska in 1974, and Tom immediately fell in love with the Alaska outdoors. After obtaining a graduate degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and a military rotation back to Arkansas, he returned to Alaska and never left. Once he retired from the Air Force, Tom continued serving the state of Alaska by accepting a position with the Department of Corrections, where he worked for 10 years as a correctional officer.

In his free time, Tom truly enjoyed playing racquetball, hunting, and fishing, and the outdoors. Perhaps his greatest hobby was his grandchildren and watching them play sports. Tom spent many hours and holidays standing in hockey rinks, on soccer pitches, at football and lacrosse fields, as well as baseball diamonds. He routinely escorted his grandkids to out-of-state tournaments and camps, where he would volunteer to drive the "gear van," run the clock, or stand in the penalty box. Tom will truly be missed by his family and the many people he chatted with at these sporting events.

Tom is survived by his wife, Pamela June Darnall; daughter, Emily Guzal (Rick); son, John Darnall (Kari); son, Tom Darnall; grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Christopher, Jacob, Marianne, Frances, Elizabeth, Tommy, Leif, and Will; and great-grandchildren, Gia and Boston. He is also survived by his sister, Emily Vonk (Harold); and brother John David Darnall (Debby) and his nieces and nephews, Jonathon, Laura, and Sarah; sister-in-law Pat Bender and nieces, Lee and Ginny.

Tom made friends wherever he went. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the medical staff at JBER Hospital ICU and Multi-Services Unit for the loving care they gave him. The family also thanks the staff at the Buckner Gym, where Tom visited almost daily for the past 20 years. He will be deeply missed by his family and numerous friends in Alaska and Arkansas.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Janssen's Evergreen Funeral Home in Eagle River, Alaska.

