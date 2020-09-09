Charlotte Crow Douthit went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2020. Charlotte was born in Fishhook Town (Chalkyitsik) on March 16, 1931, to parents Abraham and Julia Peter of Beaver Creek and Fort Yukon, Alaska. Charlotte had fond memories of Beaver Creek, where she loved growing up and started raising her family.

Charlotte raised 13 children in a traditional subsistence lifestyle. There wasn't anything on the land she hasn't hunted, harvested, and shared with family and friends. Charlotte was a very active elder, always out and about with her lively smile and personality. She was out picking berries with her good friend Marilyn Callahan and Selina Alexander just days before her passing from complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Charlotte was a strong Pentacostal Christian sharing Christ with everyone and knew the Bible. She attended the Jubilee Worship Center Assembly of God church. Charlotte was a missionary and went to the Holy Land several times as well as Thailand. She shared many stories about her journeys. She raised her children in church and voiced her beliefs to others to attend church through Village Voice and KJNP.

Charlotte was a skilled beadworker, skin-sewer, fry bread maker, avid gardener and storyteller. She was a knowledgeable hide tanner and taught classes on traditional Native ways at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Alaska Native Heritage Center. One of the students she taught and who became a master sewer was Audrey Armstrong. Charlotte also worked on tour ships where she shared her traditional ways. Every year she loved to attend the Fur Rendezvous, Festival of Native Arts, North American, AFN, Tanana Valley Fair and Palmer State Fair, and many other annual events selling her one-of-a-kind arts and crafts. She was a regular attendee of Denakkanaaga elder program. Her favorite holidays were Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and you would always expect her to make her famous banana pudding at each holiday dinner. Definitely a family favorite.

Her grandparents were Charley and Charlotte Crow of Vuntut, Yukon Territory. Charlotte was named after her grandmother of Old Crow where she visited relatives and said, "Shanahkat gehleekhwijyaa," meaning "Get off my land," then laughed.

Charlotte is survived by her children Yvonne (Johnny) Dodds of Anchorage, James Alexander of Gulkana, Jeanne Rivas of Anchorage, Marilyn Savage of Fairbanks, Kathleen (Richard) Carroll of Fort Yukon, Audrey (Wilfred) Fields of Circle City, V. Dixie Alexander of North Pole, Silas (companion Sharon), Judith (companion Randy), and Rudolph Alexander, all of Fairbanks, and W. Jay (Vanessa) Douthit of Syrcuse, New York.

Charlotte's only three surviving siblings out of 15 are Marie Head of Fairbanks, Loretta Hoeltzel of Anchorage, and Mae Glazer of Fort Yukon.

Charlotte's grandchildren are Anita and Trina Eskilida, Michelle and Paul Dodds, Cheryl Ann Keller and Richard Bernal, CharChar Tremblay, Dion Alexander, Lovey Tyone, Pearl, Jacob, Natalie Savage, Cody, Caden, Camron Agli, Eda, Richie Carroll III, Vincent, Jeremiah Alexander, Cassie (Ernesto) Estrella, Crystal, Michael (Jessica), Tim, Adam Fields, Rita Pitka, Silas Tindall, Janella (Rob) Lewis, Molissa (David) Wightman, Lloyd, Aaron (Kimra), Bowen, Israel Alexander, Matthew (Amber), Cheyenne Alexander, Jacklyn Skinner, Moose Hunter, Jace and Julia Douthit.

Great-grandchildren are Gabriel and Trevor, Angelina, Cora, Judy, and Anthony Murphy, Andrea Dodds, Lexus, CJ, and Christian Martin, Brayden Dodds, Vincent Keller, Christina (Andrew) Hathaway, Randall, Yellow, and Kyle Ritchey, and Isaiah, Pieradora, Kara'lissa, Jean-Pierre, Pierre Jr, Aquinnah, Gia'vonne, Darcy, Honalee, Dean and Essence Ginn, Jennifer Williams, Dion Jr, Avery, Leveah, Devon, Easton, Martin Bo, Lucas, Hunter, Aiden, James, Jesslyn, Jonah, Patrick, Kaylynn, Chief, Anthony, Audrianna, Jemima, Eden, Cassie Maria, Diamond, Angel, Autumn, Kiowa, Dakota, Ezekiel, Lailana, McKenzie, Aiden, Jocelyn, Molly, Eva, Clemantine, Nyah, Joseph Silas, Ellora, Charlotte, Dax, Belina, Gabriel, Josiah, Alylah, Kaynan, Hadassah, Zion, Dahlia.

Great-great-grandchildren are Audrina, Maliyah, Gabriel, Jeramiah, Anabellah, Ezra, Elijah, Sophia, Lauren, Jacob, James, Aiden, Roy, Evonna, Carson, Maximus, Penelope, Joesias, Avril, Conner, Lilianna, Blake, and Shayla.

All of her grandchildren were very close to her heart and were her pride and joy. She taught them Bible stories, how to pray, and loved to take them to church with her.

Godchildren are David Silas Solomon, Debbie Peter Carroll and Elaine Ward (deceased).

Special friends and family close to her heart are Hannah J. Solomon, Margaret Roberts, Carolyn Dementieff, Audrey Armstrong, Judy Peter, Debbie VanDyke, Shirley MacKenzie, Mary Umphrey, Rose and Woody Wood. Numerous friends and family members of the communities on the Yukon Flats and Canada.

She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She had so many favorite people in her life and she loved everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Julia Peter; sons Harry and Adla Reed Alexander; her siblings, Walter, David, Abraham Jr., Nena, Addie, Simon, Sarah, Steven, Roger, Steven, and Louise, and grandchildren Babygirl Dodds, Cora, Martin Chance, Dax, Pattycakes, Wilfred, Katherina Cassidy, Jamie.

Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Dodds, Wilfred Fields, Oly Lord, Randy VanDyke, Samson Peter Jr., Gary Simple, Shawn Bruce, Paul Shewfelt, Kenny Hoeltzel and Chuckie Peter.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Chapel of Chimes. From there the family took her to Beaver Creek via boat to her final resting place to honor her wishes.

The family would like to thank Chapel of Chimes for their service accommodations, Cheryl Ann Keller for the fresh flowers, and all the family and friends who offered their support.

