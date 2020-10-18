Charlyne Marie Ralls, age 87, passed into the Lord's hands Oct. 3, 2020, in the comfort of her own residence in Port Townsend, Washington. She was born in Everett, Washington, to Robert Compeau and Helyn Compeau (McElroy) and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska. It was in Alaska's natural beauty she discovered her love of the outdoor sports hunting, fishing, water skiing, snow skiing and ice skating. And not one to ever sit still, she enjoyed the freedom her James motorcycle gave her to roam the Fairbanks area while in high school.

1952 was a year to be remembered for her as she graduated from high school, and a few months later married her lifelong love and husband Jack Ralls. They stared their family together in Fairbanks, but relocated to Sequim, Washington, in 1961. Sequim was to be their home for 13 years while they raised a family of one girl and six boys. In 1974 they packed up the household, plus the four children still in school, and moved to Lake Leland, Washington. Jack retired a few years later and the remaining kids graduated from high school shortly after, leaving them with welcomed time alone together until Jack's passing in 2008. She enjoyed the years after as she'd always done by saying 'I love you' every chance she got, sharing her positive outlook on life along with her sense of humor and by being creatively crafty with art projects and decorations. And being the selfless person she was, her biggest joy was to stay in touch with family and friends and share her life moments with all.

Preceded passing's by brother Bob Compeau (wife Chris) and son Jay, survived by sister Diane (husband Pete Hjelen), daughter Shea (husband John Haycock), sons Randy, Shawn, Kim, Kelly (wife Kelly) and Tracy (wife Jan), as well as 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

At Charlyne's request no services to be held.

