On Nov. 7, 2020, at the age of 31, Chase Rixie found his final path, with angels escorting him to the gates of heaven, finding peace and tranquility.
Chase was born at Hahn Air Base, Germany, to Howard and Dorothy (Dodie) Rixie. For Chase there was only one option - be the best! He was a genius and was formidable in so many passions, an engineer, teacher, athlete, but more importantly a husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Living most of his youth in Salcha, Alaska, he learned the Alaskan way of independence, accountability, drive, and care for his fellow man. His proudest moment growing up was being a cross country skiing silver medalist on the Arctic Winter Game Team Alaska in Greenland. An avid study of everything, but mostly science and math, led him to an engineering degree with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (UAF). At UAF, he found the love of his life, Sarah J. Villalon of Barrow, Alaska. Sarah was Chase's keyway to all of his success - she grounded his busy mind into a finite focus and the task at hand. Their love was tested when he continued his education at the University of Arizona while Sarah stayed back in Fairbanks. After successfully defending his thesis and earning his Masters in Electrical Engineering, Chase found himself returning home via a once in a lifetime road-trip with Sarah.
After nearly a 10-year partnership, they finally married in 2017. Together, they found professional success at Golden Valley Electric; there he also became a licensed professional engineer. Not satisfied with his accomplishments, Chase went on to earn a Masters in Business Administration at UAF. And in 2019, he became an adjunct instructor in the Engineering Department. He took great solace in learning he would have the greatest impact on the future by nurturing aspiring engineers, a new found passion that injected happiness and joy at a time most needed. To look at Chase and his impressive physique, you knew right away, he was an avid weight-lifter. He compulsively mapped his way to besting himself, lifting over 600 pounds and shared his successes, and missed steps, through YouTube videos; again it was all about hitting far reaching milestones.
The gym was his second home, and the camaraderie gave him deep interpersonal completeness and lifelong friendships. If you knew Chase you also knew he was a never-ending sound track of bizarre facts, silly half-truths, and surprising insight. He challenged everyone he had contact with, be it at work, school, gym, or in the general public; to be the best and in his famous words "to get s--- done." A brilliant mind complemented with a tender heart - Chase will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack D. Rixie, Diane N. Rixie (Pickford), Beverly J. Archuleta (Banko), and James E. Archuleta. He leaves behind his wife, Sarah V. Rixie (Fairbanks, AK), their dog Freyjaa, his parents Howard and Dorothy S. Rixie of (Salcha, AK), brother Timothy D. Rixie (OK), and sister Kimberly Rixie (TX), as well as many people who are proud to call him a friend.
To help Sarah and family through this difficult time, donations are being accepted at gofundme "In loving memory of Chase Rixie" (gf.me/u/y7y6j2).
An outdoor celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at the Fairbanks Offroad Lions ORV park (4400 South Cushman). Please bring a camping chair, and your fondest memories to share with family and friends around a big campfire.
"What you desire, to be undisturbed, is a great thing, divine. I call it Peace of Mind." - Seneca
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.