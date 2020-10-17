Cheryl Doyona Bergman, 41, was born to Pollack Sr. and Julia Simon of Allakaket on Aug. 29, 1979. Her parents raised her and her brothers (Jeff and PJ Simon) in Allakaket. Cheryl often traveled down the river to visit family in Hughes and Huslia. Cheryl attended high school in Kaltag and graduated in Allakaket before moving to Fairbanks.
After a 12-year romance, she married her sweetheart, Alex Bergman of Allakaket, on March 21, 2009. The wedding was a fun event where they were surrounded by family and close friends. Cheryl and Al had five children, and she was happiest being a mom to them. She had a great sense of humor and passed that trait on to her kids.
In 2016, Cheryl achieved her dream of receiving an AA degree in accounting from University of Alaska Fairbanks. While going to school and raising her kids, she worked at Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, Tanana Chiefs Conference, Sears and Doyon Utilities. She enjoyed her work and enjoyed making her coworkers laugh, whether it was wearing different colored shoes by mistake or dressing up at Halloween with her silly costumes.
Mostly though, Cheryl treasured the time spent with her husband and children. She was always running them to hockey practices, school activities or taking them on wonderful vacations. They were the center of her universe and she often told funny stories of the kid's comments. They inherited her sense of humor and quick wittedness. They also inherited her love of basketball and traveling.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her grandparents (Lee and Sarah Simon and William and Effie Williams); her aunt and uncle, Emily Sam of Huslia and Andy Simon Sr. of Allakaket; father-in-law, Kenneth Bergman; and most recently, by her best friend/sister, Daisy Henry. She is survived by her husband, Alex, and children Thomas, Tyler, Tia, Alex Jr. and Juliette; her parents, Pollack Simon Sr. and Julia; and brothers, Jeff Simon of Allakaket and PJ Simon of Fairbanks. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Elsie Bergman; her aunts and uncles, Velma (Lary) Schafer, Linda Demientieff, Sharon Williams, Edison Williams, Danny Glenn Williams, Fred and Eliza Ned, Peggy Patterson, Stan and Vee Ned, and Vincent Simon. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Kimmy Huntington, Stacey Captain, Cailan Simon and Magnus Simon; and her close cousins, Andy Simon Jr., Geri, Joy and Barbara Simon, and Levi and Sidaadza Williams. She left behind many other family members and friends both near and far.
Cheryl was recently placed on the liver transplant list and passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 14, 2020, in Anchorage. There will be a viewing at Blanchard Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Afterward, the family will take her home to Allakaket where her final service will be held Monday, Oct. 19. The family thanks everyone for the outpouring of prayers, love and support.
