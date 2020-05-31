Cheryl McGovern Mowris
Cheryl McGovern Mowris passed away peacefully on May 26 at her home in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 72. She was born in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, to Merle and Helen McGovern. She moved with her family as an infant to Fairbanks, her mother's hometown. She is a graduate of Lathrop High School and Michigan State University. Cheryl is survived by three brothers, four children, six grandchildren, and her beloved husband of 52 years, Eric Mowris. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to honor Cheryl's passion for children's welfare through donations to benefit the children's ministry at Northwest Presbyterian Church. Donations may be made in her name by mail or at www.nwpcatlanta.org. For more on Cheryl's life story, please visit www.mowris.com.

Published in Daily News-Miner on May 31, 2020.
