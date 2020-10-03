Our family is all so sorry and saddened to announce the passing of our dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and friend to many.

Chris Lauridsen Jr., 89, of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed from this life on Sept. 24, 2020, at Caring Bridges Assisted Living of a heart attack. He was born Oct. 29, 1930, in Kwiguk, Alaska, to the late Christian and Lucy Nora (Johnson) Lauridsen. He was the oldest of three and was known for his willingness to learn. "Keep moving" was his motto for sure, and his wealth of knowledge is surely going to be missed.

Chris had a love for the outdoors. He bought his first airplane when he was 15 years old. His first attempt didn't turn out the way he planned - he survived but the plane did not.

He worked and saved enough money to get to Seattle and take flying lessons. After returning to Alaska and later buying another airplane, he was hooked for life. Chris also loved to be in a boat on the river fishing, dipnetting, hunting and camping out.

He married Louise Lauridsen and had four daughters: Florence, Barbara, Nora and Christmas. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Lucy (Johnson) Lauridsen; his half-sister, Delores Moses; his niece, Lucy Peters; his sister, Lucille Winter; Louise Lauridsen, mother to his children; and daughters Barbara and Florence Lauridsen.

He is survived by his daughters, Nora Lowry (Don), of Fairbanks, and Christmas Lauridsen, of Texas; brother, Cornelius Lauridsen, of San Pedro, California; numerous nieces and nephews across Alaska; grandchildren, Stephanie Roos (Seth), Chad Lowry, of Fairbanks, Samantha Herndon, of Anchorage, Naomi Schwartz, of Alabama, Dallas Schwartz, of Anchorage, and Tyler Lauridsen, of Anchorage; great-grandchildren, Ryley and Taegan Roos, of Arizona, Lily, Kirra and Brooklyn Lowry, of Fairbanks, and Ella Mae and Abigail Louise Dunnachie, of Anchorage.

At his request there will be no service. We will take a flight over the White Mountains north of Fairbanks to spread his cremains alongside Mom and daughters Barbara and Florence this next summer.

God bless you, Dad, you will be forever in our hearts always.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store