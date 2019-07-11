Christa Ursula Cauffman, traveled to the third heaven to be with her Lord Jesus, from her cabin on the Denali Highway the morning of July 3, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1939, in Ludwigsburg, Germany. As a small girl, she was exposed to the violence and bloodshed of World War II. She was haunted by memories of being rushed to the bomb shelter in her mother's arms. In her early years, she rode her bicycle to work at a wool factory and for a while was employed at a mountain inn deep in the Black Forest.

She met and married Ken Kaiser who was serving in the U.S. Army and had three children: Dino, Taryn and Kent.

She and Ken Kaiser divorced and Christa began working as a waitress while living in Michigan as a single mother. She met Ken Cauffman in Michigan and traveled to Alaska to be with him as he attended the University of Alaska. They married in July of 1973, and lived first on Badger Road and then in North Pole. Then in 1977, purchased land in Salcha on the Old Valdez Trail where she helped her husband clear the land for the house they would enjoy for the next 40 years. She loved riding her bicycle and rode from Salcha to Delta twice, with her friend Betty Duncan, and she also climbed Donnelly Dome with her husband, and dog Luke.

She is survived by her husband Ken Cauffman; son, Kent Kaiser, daughter, Taryn Hesser; stepfather Rolf Schiefler; sister, Wera Knott; brother, Kai Schiefler; sister, Ulla Braden; sister, Jasmine Rapp; brother, Petro Schiefler; grandchildren, Kieth Kaiser, Katy Kaiser, Cyndi Krause, Joey Hesser, and Garret Hesser; great-grandchildren, Laine Maria Borst, Joseph Robert Hesser, Haily Jo Hesser and Kirra Allison Krause.

Christa was preceded in death by her first husband Ken Kaiser; mother, Sophi; son, Dino; and brother, Rolf Jr.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Salcha Baptist Church, 8203 Richardson Highway, Salcha.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KJNP TV and Radio, P.O. Box 56359, North Pole, AK 99705.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 11, 2019