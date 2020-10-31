Christine Ellen Reid passed away Oct. 11 at her home in Olympia, Washington. Born in Pasadena, Texas, on Sept. 5, 1971, she moved to Washington state with her family in 1975.
Christine is survived by her parents Kathryn (Mrochko) and C. Garry Reid; her sister, Kathleen Thompson (Steve) of Fairbanks, Alaska; her brother, Jeffrey (Becky) of Bonney Lake, Washington; nephews, William, Peter and Max; her Aunt Mary Ann (Tom), Uncle Mike (Johanna), and Uncle George (Sylvia); and many cousins.
Christine was one of the first students in the Olympia School District's P.E.P.S.I. preschool program. In 1992 she graduated from Mark Morris High School in Longview, Washington. In 1994, Christine moved back to Olympia. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and participated in their Faith and Light group.
Christine enjoyed music and dancing. She loved to swim. As a member of the Thunderfish swim team she participated in many Special Olympics
swim meets and cherished the medals that she won.
Christine's positive attitude, ready smile and unique laugh will be missed. She was always ready to give and receive hugs. Her quirky sense of humor brought joy into her home and to those around her. Christine's beautiful spirit made an impression on all who knew her.
During her adult life Christine was able to live a fulfilling and independent life because of the nonprofit Kokua Services, Inc. and their exceptional staff. Memorial donations can be made to Kokua, 1226 Carpenter Road, Suite B-1, Lacey, Washington, 98503.
Christine's funeral will take place in November at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Yuma, Arizona.