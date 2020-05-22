|
|
Christopher Dall Hight, a third generation Heavy Equipment Mechanic and resident of Fairbanks, Alaska, died unexpectedly on May 14, 2020, at the age of 64.
Chris is preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Hight, and his parents, Robert and Doris Hight. He is survived by his wife, Sheleigh Ann Hight; sisters, Bobbie Martin (Bob), Kay Hight, Jolie Hanke, Melanie Sigafoose (John); brother, Richard Hight (Laura); aunts, Maryann Winfrey and Patricia Hulslander; best friend of 50 years, Mike Lawson; cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Chris was born on Sept. 10, 1955, in Branson, Missouri. Chris married his wife July 2, 1978, and remarried Oct. 25, 2003. He moved to Alaska to work for Fort Knox Gold Mine. He had a passion working as a mechanic; he was always fixing or rebuilding vehicles and heavy equipment. He loved hunting, fishing, travel to visit family and friends, and went out of his way to help others. He loved his dogs Timberwolf, Bindi and Trapper.
Celebration of life will be held at his residence on Sat. May 23, 2020.
"Chris was loved and will be missed by all who knew him."
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 22, 2020