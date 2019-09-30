|
|
Claire Norene Turnbough, 20, passed away on September 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family who loved her very much.
Claire was born on April 24, 1999 in Fairbanks, Alaska. She experienced multiple disabilities. Claire received critical early intervention services from ACCA and SESA – who helped us understand what Claire was capable of and how to best support her needs. These agencies set expectations high, with the utmost respect for her life. Claire received homebound special education services through the FNSBSD. Week after week, year after year, their commitment to Claire helped her attain some amazing goals. Fairbanks Resource Agency oversaw her care for twenty years and provided opportunities for Claire to access the community and provided much needed support for the family.
Claire loved music. She enjoyed the outdoors and going to Creamer's Field. She liked being read to at the library and spent hours with friends at Barnes and Noble. Most of all, Claire loved being at home, spending time with her family.
Claire is survived by her parents Kevin and Cindy Turnbough, her brother Addison Turnbough, her sister Sanna Turnbough. She will be forever remembered by her aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Carl and Norma Turnbough of St. Louis, Missouri; Virgil and Irene Van Gilder of Enumclaw, Washington and her Great Aunt Wilma Price of Washington.
We will miss her kind heart. We will never forget how her sweet smile let us feel her joy.
Claire's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2 pm. at Journey Christian Church (Accessible), 1201Hoselton Road Fairbanks, Alaska. 907-455-4433. Light refreshments to follow. Signing available. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairbanks Resource Agency, Access Alaska or the Food Pantry at Journey Christian Church.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 30, 2019