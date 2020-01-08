|
Longtime Fairbanks resident, Clara Elizabeth Murray passed away in Fairbanks on Jan. 5, 2020. She was 93.
Clara was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on June 27, 1926, to Milford Ott and Mary Ritz. During the 1940s, Clara worked at Syvania making tubes that were used in bombs during World War II. After the war, she worked as a nurse's aid for several years. Then Clara worked at the Nabisco Co. in Hanover, New Jersey.
On April 17, 1950, Clara married the love of her life, Clarence Joseph Murray Sr. Together, they had seven children during their 45 years of marriage.
In 1962, the Murray family moved to Alaska, and eventually established a homestead 21 miles northwest of Fairbanks. Clara worked at the Nordale Hotel until the Fairbanks flood. Then she worked at the post office for 14 years. After retirement, Clara worked as a volunteer foster parent for a number of years.
In November of 1990, Clara attended a Tlingit Memorial Party (Koo.eex') in Angoon. The party was hosted by the Killer Whale Clan. Clara was given the Tlingit name, Yaakwaadushi. At an early age, Clara began playing the guitar and harmonica.
On Sundays, she often played in the Praise and Worship group at the Salvation Army Fairbanks Corps, and she played special music at Salvation Army Family Camps. Sometimes she played her guitar and harmonica at the same time. In later years, she played with the Hot Denali Harps, and more recently Clara played her harmonica with Gladys, Terry and the Peeps. Her favorite song was "Amazing Grace."
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Mildred Conrad; a brother, William Ott; her husband, Clarence J. Murray Sr.; a son-in-law, Gary W. Healy; and a granddaughter, Caroline Hill. She is survived by the following children: Clarence J. Murray Jr., Carol Rawingson, Alvin A. Murray, Patrick Murray, Mary Healy, Rodney Murray and Rodger A. Murray; grandchildren: Minnie Healy, Gary W. Healy Jr., Bethany Woscek, William "Buck" Healy, Christine Boddy, Francis Murray, Samantha Niesen, Patrick Murray, Crystal Murray, Michael Murray, Nicole Murray, Talinna Murray, Roxanne Holmes, Amanda Murray, Jason J. Murray, Dolores "DJ" Svenson and Joshua J. Murray. There are also numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home (2221 Eagan Way), on Sunday, Jan.12, at 4 p.m. Majors Joe and Flo Murray will officiate.
Clara stayed at the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home for six years and she has many friends there. Clara's family would like to thank the staff of the Pioneers' Home for the tender loving care (TLC) that they gave Clara during her residency.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 8, 2020