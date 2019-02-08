Longtime Fairbanks resident Clarence Thomas Renkoski passed away quietly in his sleep on Feb. 5, 2019. Clarence was born on Sept. 18, 1930, to Mike and Christine Renkoski in Kansas City, Kansas.

He moved to Fairbanks in 1950 while with the U.S. Army. He served his country from 1948-52. While there, he met his sweet heart and soon to be wife Mary Renkoski (Dallosto), a local Fairbanks girl. They were married for 55 years until her death in 2008. They raised three children Mike, David and Bob.

Clarence was an avid member of the Catholic Church along with Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of the Fairbanks Curling Club and won many men's state titles. He was a member of Teamsters Local 959 while employed with the Odom Company and Jackovich Tractor.

He moved to Anchorage in 1977 to run Jackovich Tractor. He retired to Medford, Oregon, in 1985 and spent many years enjoying the retirement life with Mary. He enjoyed curling, fishing, hunting, golfing and reading during his time on earth.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Christine Renkoski, his brothers Carl and Mike. He is survived by his sister Betty Jean Cindrich; son, Mike and his wife Dona Renkoski; son, David Renkoski; son, Bob Renkoski and his wife Martha. He had three grandchildren, Sarah, Kate and Peter. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Visiting Nurses, and Hospice Care, Santa Barbara. www.vnhcsb.org. As per his request there will not be a service. His ashes will be spread with his wife's on Sleeping Lady across from Anchorage.