Our baby Clay Nelson drummed his way into heaven Dec. 13, 2019. Clay was born Oct. 3, 1973, to Clara Stevens, of Stevens Village, and Donald Nelson, of Florida. He was raised in Stevens Village, surrounded by love, with Sitsoo Hilda Stevens, and could often be found in her arms.
Clay was a natural leader who served as a wildland firefighter. He was both a crew boss and a helitack crew member. He was well known and very outgoing. Clay had many friends throughout the Interior, in Fairbanks and surrounding villages. He was always kind, giving and willing to to help his friends from all walks of life. Clay generously gave his time to all his nieces and nephews. Clay often checked in on his elders to give them a hug and a smile. Most important to Clay was the love he had for all his children. We love our Tse'etse'tl'och, and he will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts.
Clay is survived by his children, Clayton "CJ" Nelson, Naomi Nelson and Kaylee (Josh) Fischer, Cara Jones, Gianna Nelson-Koutchak, Conan Olsen and Kiara Clara "Nova" Murphy; his grandchildren, Jordanna, Trinity and Khrystian; mother, Clara Journey; father, Donald (Jeanette) Nelson; sisters, Neelta Burgess, Renee Nelson Barlow, Denise Nelson and Amy Nelson; uncles, Don (Suzanne) Stevens, Al (Lonnie) Stevens, Gerald Stevens and Ben (Carrie) Stevens; aunties, Susan Stephens, Jessie Wallingford, Hilda Rogers and Beverly George; special cousins who were like his siblings, Jay Stevens, Cecilia (Kevin) Simon, Diane George and Bunny Stevens.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Hilda Stevens; special grandfather, Winthrop Silver; aunties, Ethel Stevens, Norma Stevens, Bessie McMath and Lucy Stevens; uncles, Theodore Stevens, Walter Stevens and Herb George.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, with viewing at 10 a.m. Clay will be taken him home to rest in Stevens Village.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 20, 2019