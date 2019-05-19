Bob Lindberg was born Dec. 5, 1934, in San Francisco, weighing 2 pounds. His stubborn, determined personality served him well during his 84 years of life.

Bob joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served as a corpsman during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He met his wife, Joyce, in 1960, when they both worked at the Naval Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. They were married in May 1960 and started an exciting life together that lasted 58 years. Their daughter, Vera Ellen, was born in 1961, and the family was transferred in 1962 for duty to Cairo, Egypt, where son, Robert Bryan, was born in 1964. He enjoyed the assignment and told of running out of gas in the desert or climbing the great pyramid. The family was transferred back to Bethesda in 1964 and then to California in 1969, where Bob proudly served in medical positions on the USS Bon Homme Richard and the USS Mahan.

After retirement in 1975, Bob worked as a medic during construction of the Alaska pipeline, then as a pump station technician for nine years while the family settled in Salcha, then Fairbanks in 2005. From 1984 to 2009, he worked at Bassett Army Hospital having been the first member of the industrial hygiene section; and when he retired in 2009 he really "retired," enjoying his recliner and TV.

Bob died April 24, 2019, at the Pioneers Home in Fairbanks, with his wife, Joyce, by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen, and his father, David. He leaves his wife, Joyce Y. Lindberg; daughter, Vera Ellen Stevens; son, Robert Bryan Lindberg (Kathy); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sisters, Sheri Barta and Patricia Helman, of Reno. Arrangements were made by Blanchard Funeral Home with no services requested. Joyce plans to remain in Fairbanks. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary