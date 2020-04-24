Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Benshoof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford William Benshoof

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford William Benshoof Obituary
Clifford W. Benshoof passed away on April 13, 2020, at home of lung cancer. He was 74 years old. Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, he also spent parts of his life in Nome, San Francisco and Seattle. He became a jeweler, fought in Vietnam and returned to Fairbanks in 1980. In 1989, he and his wife Judi purchased Larson's Fine Jewelry. They owned and operated the business in Fairbanks for 25 years, then retired to Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Judi, and four children Jennifer, Tracy, Christopher and Kala, as well as six grandchildren. He was a loving and kind man. He will be missed by all family and friends.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -