Clifford W. Benshoof passed away on April 13, 2020, at home of lung cancer. He was 74 years old. Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, he also spent parts of his life in Nome, San Francisco and Seattle. He became a jeweler, fought in Vietnam and returned to Fairbanks in 1980. In 1989, he and his wife Judi purchased Larson's Fine Jewelry. They owned and operated the business in Fairbanks for 25 years, then retired to Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Judi, and four children Jennifer, Tracy, Christopher and Kala, as well as six grandchildren. He was a loving and kind man. He will be missed by all family and friends.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 24, 2020