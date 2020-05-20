|
Cole Allen Young passed away April 16, 2020, in Jablonec Nad Nisou, Czech Republic. He lost his life due to an accident. Cole was born May 4, 1978, in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Sean and Barbara Young. He grew up in the country where he and his older brother loved the outdoors, whether climbing trees, exploring, snow machining, hunting or fishing trips with his father. Cole loved to help out at his grandparents place, he loved nature and animals. Cole graduated from Lathrop High School in 1996. Following a family vacation to Europe, he saw the beauty of the country and it's people and decided to travel and explore it on his own.
Cole also had a strong desire to join the United States Marine Corp since his grandfather, father and uncle did. He was awarded the Company High Shooter Expert Rifleman award, National Defense ribbon and rank of PFC. He also attended the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. He worked as a historian for the American Legion Chapter 11 in Fairbanks. Cole worked for Kinross Gold company at "True North", running heavy equipment as well. Eventually he wanted to travel more, and found his way by train from Paris to Croatia making friends along the way. Cole found his path to the Czech Republic through HelpX, an online service that lists hosts for organic farms and B&Bs. Cole was accepted to work in exchange for meals and accommodations. He started out in Brno, Czech Republic, and then later to Jablonec, working at a B&Bs doing many tasks, ground work and some construction projects. With time he settled down and found a place of his own he called home. While his heart was always with his family in Fairbanks, Alaska, he also had family in Czech Republic. Cole's son who lives there, was the pride and joy of his life. Cole wanted his son to come to Alaska and see where he grew up. Cole had many good friends he made in Jablonec, their closeness and camaraderie was to be admired. They would all say that Cole never wavered on his Christian convictions and would often have discussions on his beliefs.
Cole has left behind his precious son Jakub Allen Young in Czech Republic. Parents Sean and Barbara Young of Fairbanks. Brother Jeremiah, Wife (Erin), Niece Ella, Nephews Jack, Declan and Calvin Young of Virginia. Grandfather Carroll Philips Jr. and uncle Brian Philips of Fairbanks. Preceded in death are grandparents Frank and Nina Young, grandmother Josie Philips, uncles Vincent Martin Young and Raymond Clayton Young. Survived by many relatives from throughout the U.S. and Canada.
A small family gathering will be held this summer, and service will be held at Northern Lights Cemetery.
Or Sean and Barbara Young, P.O. Box 80324, Fairbanks Alaska 99708.
Donations can be made to https://send.org/give Czech Republic.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 20, 2020