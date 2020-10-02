1/1
Colleen Hickman
1941 - 2020
Colleen Hickman passed away on Sept. 28, 2020, at home in Fairbanks, Alaska, where she lived with her husband, Richard Hickman. Colleen was born Feb. 5, 1941, in Walla Walla, Washington, and moved to Alaska with her family when she was 4 years old. Her father was working on building the Alaska Highway. She lived in Gakona, Alaska, until she moved to Valdez to attend High School.
She also lived in Anchorage, but ultimately returned to Gakona in 1974 to work on the Alaska pipeline. After completion of the pipeline she went on to work for the State of Alaska and the Borough of Land Management.
Colleen married Richard Hickman in 1978 in the Copper River Basin where they lived with their eight children. Richard was a state trooper, and they lived in Bethel and Wasilla, where Richard ultimately retired from the troopers. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling the United States and settled in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Colleen was an accomplished artist and spent her days painting, searching for treasures, exploring family genealogy and puttering in her garden. She enjoyed sharing her love of art with children and could often be found with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren creating art and having fun.
Colleen was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Yates; brother, James Joy; and sister, JoEllen Hill. She is survived by her brothers, Irvin "Skip" Joy (Georgianne), Robert Yates (Cheryl), Roy "Butch" Yates; and daughters, Tami Truett Jerue (Carl), Robin Truett; and sons, James Asp, Dan Hickman (Than), Kevin Hickman (Angie), Doug Hickman (Julie), Matthew Hickman (Hope) and Jeffrey Hickman. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Bryana Angulo, Devin Huffman, Elizabeth Jerue, Christopher Jerue, Tucker Lappi, Michelle Dickson, Robin Dickson Olsen, Denise Olsen Eleshansky, Hai Nguyen, Shane Hickman, Daniel Hickman, Tawnya Hickman, Melissa Hickman, Joshua Hickman, Laura Hickman, Christopher Hickman, Richard Hickman and Matthew Hickman, as well as 28 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Colleen had a quick smile and easily made friends with those she met. She was one of those rare people who accepted without judgment and truly saw the best in people.
She is dearly missed by those who love her. The world was a better place with her in it.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 2, 2020.
