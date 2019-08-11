|
Connie Elaine Weaver, 63, of Anchorage, passed away peacefully July 24, 2019, at Providence Hospital, after a nine-month struggle with cancer.
Connie was born Sept. 4, 1955, in Elkins, West Virginia, to the late James Bradford McCauley and Viola Shiflett McCauley. Connie was the 10th of 16 children and loved being a part of such a large family. She graduated from Tygarts Valley High School in 1973.
Connie set out for adventure when she moved to Fairbanks in 1981. She had a very strong work ethic and began working at Fairbanks MUS until she moved in 1989 to Anchorage, where she was employed with Anchorage ML&P. She was a member of, and retired from, IBEW Local 1547. For many years, she was employed with ASRC Energy Services, the Tatitlek Corporation, and was also a small business owner with a consulting firm. At the time of her illness, Connie was working at First National Bank Alaska in Anchorage.
Connie loved to travel, hike and shop, and enjoyed nothing more, after a long work day, than sitting on her back deck, enjoying a glass of red wine. She had quite the "green thumb" and had a special place in her heart for animals.
Connie is survived by her two children, Steven Jack (Sheri) Currence of Beverly, West Virginia, and Amanda Nichole Ashton of Anchorage. She is also survived by the loves of her life; her five grandbabies: Jacob Currence, of Morgantown, West Virginia, Hannah (Ryan) Hoffman of Elkins, Kyler, Aidyn and Adalyn "Mimi" Ashton of Anchorage, and former spouse, David Weaver, of Fairbanks.
Connie is also survived by 13 siblings, Donald (Maryn) Shaw, Iona (Eugene) Hammonds, Kenneth (Martha) McCauley, Troy (Bobbie) McCauley, Joan (Chris) Merillat, Gary McCauley, Bonita Miller (Ernie Smith), Frances Flanagan, Lynn (John) Lanham, Jerry (Diana) McCauley, Larry (Sheila) McCauley, Pam (Chris) Barrickman and Jeffrey (Terry) McCauley. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many cherished family friends, all of whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her father, James McCauley; and her mother, Viola McCauley; one brother, Stephen McCauley; and one sister, Kathryn "Kat" Kelley. Connie was adored and loved by all who knew her and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
For her Alaska family and friends, a celebration of Connie's life will be published at a later date and held in Anchorage. For her West Virginia family and friends, a celebration of Connie's life will be held in July 2020.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 11, 2019