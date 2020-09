Connie J. Ronken, 77, of Fairbanks, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in her home surrounded by family.A gathering will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Fairbanks Funeral Home, 3704 Erickson Ave., Fairbanks, Alaska, 99709.A full obituary will be published at a later date.Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Connie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. www.legacyalaska.com.