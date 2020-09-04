Connie Ronken, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. The week prior to her passing, she celebrated her 60th anniversary and was surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Connie was born Sept. 5, 1942, in Bagley, Minnesota. She grew up in Debs, Minnesota, and was raised around an abundance of family where music and sharing stories created warm childhood memories. This continued to be a key aspect of her life. Connie met her husband Donovan (Don) Ronken at a dance in Shevlin, Minnesota, in 1958. After graduating from Bemidji High School in 1960, Connie was united in marriage to Don in the fall at Trinity Lutheran Church in Debs, Minnesota. The wedding was said to be the most attended event in the church's 40-year history.

After their first two sons, Durand and Danny, were born, Connie and Don moved north to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1964. Their one daughter, Cammi, was born in 1965. Following the flood of 1967, they moved from their home in Aurora to the Mountain View Subdivision on Farmers Loop Road. Their family was completed in 1969 when their youngest child, Darin, was born. In the summers of the early 70s, Connie's travel adventures included raising her family in their motorhome as Don worked on Alaska highways in remote locations throughout the state.

Connie's career started with AIA (Alaska International Air) and later as an interior decorator for Florcraft, Inc. Her decorating experience provided special touches to homes and businesses in the Fairbanks area. After retiring, Connie enjoyed working as a floral and garden designer for Fred Meyer. Her friendly, magnetic, outgoing personality and infectious smile drew people to her throughout her career.

Connie had several talents and past times. She was passionate about her yard and flowerbeds each summer. She enjoyed decorating the family home with a splash of her favorite color, aqua. Connie spent time sewing, gardening, cooking, making lefse and baking Norwegian cookies. She played the accordion and organized concerts in the 80s featuring Connie and the Accordions. She was a member of the Pioneers of Alaska, the local antique car clubs and a charter member of the Sons of Norway. Connie loved visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Naming of children had a family tradition of using initials for names: Ds for the boys and Cs for the girls. As tradition would have it, Connie's first three children had girls and were named using her first initial: Casy, Chelsey and Cayla.

Connie was a kind, genuine, sweet, joyful, selfless, devoted, gentle and caring wife, mother and grandmother who was adored by everyone who knew her. She loved what her father called "being with my people." Spending time with family was her utmost priority. Connie's nature was to pour into others with genuine kindness, a compliment or an encouraging word. She enjoyed her children's sense of humor, endlessly poking fun at each other's quirks.

Connie was thankful to have the same friendly neighbors for over 50 years. She lived a blessed and happy life that was fulfilled with laughter and so much genuine love and care. Connie will be forever cherished, treasured and dearly missed.

Connie is survived by her husband, Don; a sister, Helen (Chuck) Tverberg of Bemidji, Minnesota; four children, Durand of Fairbanks, Alaska, Danny Ronken of Fairbanks, Alaska, Cammi (Terry) Burton of Elk City, Idaho, Darin Ronken of Brainerd, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Ronken, Casy (Wesley) Price, Chelsey (Joe) Cook, Cayla (Kent) Blaylock, Noel Burton, Bryan Ronken, Clarke Burton and Evan Ronken; and 12 great-grandchildren: Janessa, Morgan, Jessalyn, Rigdon, Gavin, Max, Jaxon, Emry, Trenton, Aveah, Everett and Olivia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Violet and Lloyd Stai. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Connie to an organization of your choice. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 5, 2020, at Fairbanks Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be in Shevlin, Minnesota.

"Give and it will be given to you." Luke 6:38 (NASB).

