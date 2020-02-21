|
Constance "Connie" Parks-Karl, 80, of Fairbanks, passed away peacefully, in her home with her husband by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 3 a.m.
Constance Mae Parks was born on April 13, 1939, in Andover, Connecticut, to George and Helen (Purinton) Parks. She married Bernard "Bernie" Karl, in North Pole on May 10, 1975. She is survived by her husband Bernie, their daughter, Amber, Connie's favorite son-in-law, Douglas, her two beautiful granddaughters, Ava and Sara, her very special niece and caregiver, Joann Caudill and her loyal dog, Miss Piggy. She is also survived by two brothers, Roger Parks and Walter Parks and too many other special relatives to name. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Donald and Robert Parks.
To say that Connie had an adventurous spirit is an understatement. She loved to take pictures and was always in for a good celebration. She was passionate about travel and explored the country alone in her 20s and ended up in Alaska in the early 1970s working on the pipeline.
She was a woman with a "can do" attitude and was a pioneer for women's rights. Connie was the first woman on a remote construction project where she earned the respect of her male counterparts with her work ethic. Connie worked in the office for Goodyear where only men were allowed to change big equipment tires and Connie didn't think that was right. So, she audited the class to learn how to do what men did and became only the second woman on the pipeline to change big equipment tires.
She held many jobs in Alaska including working at Clear Sky Lodge, selling advertising for the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce, waiting tables at Ranch Dinner House and selling real estate for Realty Inc. Among Connie's accomplishments, she was a Sunday school teacher, a Girl Scout Leader and a small airplane pilot. Connie was a member of the QUOTA club and first President of Alaska Women in Mining.
Together, Connie and Bernie lived an incredible Alaskan life. They always worked, hand in hand, no matter the job. They mined for gold, started K&K Recycling, turned Chena Hot Springs into a world-class resort and have enjoyed many other business ventures. Connie had a heart of gold, big enough to match the Golden Heart City. She was one of the most benevolent people you will ever meet, always giving to both her community and her family.
Above all of her incredible accomplishments over the years, her biggest accomplishment was her dedication to her husband and her family. Connie quietly and humbly always took care of those around her, never asking for anything in return. She finished her life, the picture of strength, as she endured a yearlong battle with ALS that left her completely dependent but still with an incredible zest for life. Connie never missed a day of work, right up to the very last day of her life and brought her beautiful blue eyes and wonderful smile to share with those around her. She was a woman of quiet courage and strength.
Her memory will live on through her family and friends, of which she had so many. Her presence is sorely missed but we are all thankful for the gift of her life. She will be remembered as one of the kindest, most generous women in Alaska.
Ice Alaska will be dedicating the Enchanted Forest in her name at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds Ice Alaska Sculpture Park. There will be a celebration of life to honor Connie at noon on Aug.15, 2020, at Chena Hot Springs Resort with lunch and Connie's favorite dessert provided, followed by the Chena Hot Springs Annual Energy Fair on Aug. 16, 2020.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 21, 2020