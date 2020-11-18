Our beautiful sister, Corina Marie Kriska, passed away Aug. 12, 2020, in Nenana, Alaska. Corina was born on the banks of the Yukon River in a fish camp called Bishop Mountain between Galena and Koyukuk on July 28, 1967. She was raised in the village of Koyukuk at the end of the Koyukuk River where it spills into the Yukon.



Corina received her education in Koyukuk, Nulato, and graduated from Galena. She found many friends along the way, far and wide. She once lived in Omaha, Nebraska, with her family in the early 1990s. She also lived in Washington state off and on in the last few years.



Corina will be remembered for her seamstress and cooking skills, always helping those in need of assistance. She was always available with her barber skills for her family and friends. She was also quick to answer for common ailment treatments. She was a handy person to have around. Being frugal, she always showed up at family gatherings with extra plastic containers of all sizes, with plastic utensils and delicious dishes of her makings. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends find comfort in these loving, precious memories. As her picture depicts, she was a beautiful person and this is the way we remember her.



Corina leaves behind sons, Robert Bahr, Trevor Collins and Brandon Collins; grandchildren, Cecelia Grandy-Collins, Ella and Ronin Collins; sisters, Madeline Riley (Rocky), Edith Hildebrand (Darrell), Freda Williams (Melvin); brothers, Tommy Kriska (Myra), Dale Kriska, and Hugh Kriska, Jr. (Karen); uncles and aunts, Annie Dayton, Franklin and Martha Dayton of Koyukuk, Jenny and Dave Pelkola of Galena, and Margaret Agnes of Nulato; nieces and nephews, John Ekada, Minnie Ekada, James Ekada, Sheena Kubanyi Tanner, Matthew Kubanyi, Kaylyn Riley, Stewart Solomon, Sara, Alvin Williams, Carmen Williams, Tyson Kriska, Conrad Jones, Shantilie Kriska, Shanay Kriska, Lavin Kriska, Trina Kriska, Shanda Kriska, Leon Kriska, Julie Settle, Cassandra Sweetsir, Maudrey Wells, Hugh Kriska Jr., Darren Hildebrand, Shawna Hildebrand, Eddie Hildebrand, Ally Esmailka, Patricia Kriska, and Starlene Kriska; and special friends, Bobby Justin, Eric Mountain, and Mary Ann McCarty.



Corina was preceded in death by parents, Hughey and Eleanor Kriska; brother, Glenn Kriska; nephews, Sid Huntington and Marvin Williams; aunt and uncles, Leo Kriska, Ralph Perdue, Austin Esmailka, Roger Dayton, John Dayton Jr., Naddy and George Bahr. Corina was brought to Koyukuk by boat, traveling down the Tanana and Yukon rivers.



The family would like to thank those standing on the banks of villages along the way waving, singing and dancing in our traditional ways. Family appreciates this show of respect for our dear departed sister. Though we couldn't land, it was emotional. Special thanks to Old Minto, Tanana, Ruby, Galena, Bishop Mountain, and Koyukuk. Family would also like to thank the "communities of Nenana and Nulato for support during this sad time. Special thanks to all friends and family who helped with funeral arrangements and for the nonstop support."



Our sister was laid to rest on August 20, 2020, at the Koyukuk Cemetery alongside her parents. We find comfort knowing she believed in Jesus, calling out to Him, no more sorrow no more pain, Revelation 21:4.





