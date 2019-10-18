|
Curtis and Charlene Sims joined each other in paradise on Oct. 15, 2019. Curtis was born in Oklahoma on Aug. 9, 1948, to Cantues and Carrie Sims. Charlene was born in Oahu on Oct. 31, 1950, to Manuel and Adeline Ferreira. Curtis and Charlene met in Puyallup Washington, were married on June 29, 1974, and raised their family in Two Rivers. Curtis was a member of IBEW and worked for FMUS/ACS until his retirement. Charlene taught and administered in the Fairbanks North Star Borough school district until her retirement.
Curtis and Charlene were dedicated to and greatly loved by their family and community. With a deep passion for education that was second to none, Charlene prided herself on being a part of multiple generations of development inside and outside of the classroom. A social butterfly and people person at heart, travel and adventure were Charlene's additional passions. Whether it was overseas to Europe, south to America, farther west to Asia or with a fishing pole in her hands, Charlene was all smiles. A selfless family man to the core, Curtis strove and succeeded in leading his family to and through their 45-year union. Keying into anything that went fast, motorcycles were one of Curtis' joys. A camera in his hands was a constant. Curtis reshaped the way many saw the world through the power of his lens.
They are survived by their two sons, Cristopher Andre Sims and Chaun Anthony Sims; nephew, Michael Curtis Sims; niece, Chrislene French, and her daughters, Courtnie Bachert, Mandi Hart and Shelby Ann French. Extensive family lineage continues in Hawaii, Ohio and Alabama.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 20, 2019, at the Two Rivers Community Center.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 18, 2019