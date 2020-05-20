|
Curtis Bryant McNeal, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, passed away May 3, 2020. Celebration of life to be announced on Facebook.
A burial will be held this spring at Northern Lights Memorial Park Cemetery. He was born Aug. 3, 1968, at Huntington Hospital in Pennsylvania, moved to Fairbanks with his family in August 1974.
Curtis "Bryant" (as the older of us know him by) McNeal lived a serious but playful life. Ever serious about his faith in the lord. The lord provided him with a family, along with a bountiful amount of friends and colleagues. Curtis excelled at achieving goals in sports he played and his career as a salesman. Loved and cherished by his family, leaving them with lots of wonderful memories.
Survivors include his son and daughters, Curtis II, Jazmin and Jessica. His sisters Camille Barrow and Valerie McNeal, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. As well, as a host of relatives and friends.
Proceeded in death by his mother Annie M. Howard and his son Jeremy X. McNeal.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Curtis' name to St. Jude Research Hospital.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 20, 2020