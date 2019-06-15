Curtis Macomber was born Jan. 4, 1946, to Bill and Doris Macomber. He passed away on May 7, 2019, with family by his side. Raised in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest he found a love for speed and adventure with motorcycles, boats and planes. He also had a brilliant mind. Always curious, he could be found "tinkering" on just about anything to see how it works.

Curt met Gerry, the girl of his dreams, at age 12 in Sitka. They married in 1976 in Juneau after an 11-day courtship while he was on R&R. He proudly served his country in the Air Force for 13 years while living his passion for flight. He flew in Vietnam and ended his service in 1981 as an F4 pilot at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.

Moving back to Fairbanks in 1983, Curt began a career in construction, working at Macomber Corporation with his brother, Bob. He enjoyed his last years working for Watterson Construction Co. on Department of Defense projects as a mechanical quality control manager.

Preceded in death by his parents, William and Doris Macomber, of Bellingham, Washington; and brother Robert Macomber, of Fairbanks. He is survived by wife, Gerry, of Fairbanks; sister, Kaye Dykas, of Bellingham, Washington; children and their partners, Karie Macomber-Hawk and Bruce Hawk, Jeni Macomber and Brad Peacock, Jeff and Danelle Macomber (JT Mac), Kendell Macomber and Jocko Mara, all of the Fairbanks area; 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered by all who knew him as a dedicated, hardworking man, who loved to camp, explore and romp around with his grandchildren.

Published in Daily News-Miner on June 15, 2019