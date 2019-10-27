|
|
The family of Curtis R. Risch would like to inform you of his sudden and unexpected passing Oct. 15, 2019, in Boulder, Colorado.
Curt is survived by his father, Robert Risch, of Longmont, Colorado; his sister, Nancy Strohm, of Tacoma, Washington; his nieces, Autumn Strohm, of Fairbanks, and Deanna Strohm, of Tacoma; his nephew, Alan Strohm, of Ballard, Washington; and his aunt and uncle, Loren and Lynette Johnson, Estes Park, Colorado.
Many knew and loved Curt as an uncle, nephew, cousin, co-worker and church family. Persevering through the obstacles of autism, a graduate of Mile High High School in Denver, Curt celebrated 32 years employed for Wells Fargo Bank, on Pearl Street in Boulder.
Curt's loved ones remember his affinity for following sports, particularly the Colorado Rockies, his enjoyment of hiking and playing games and his brilliance for numbers. For 41 years, it was his custom to spend the weekend in Estes Park with his family and attend church. For most of those years, he was a regular Friday-evening and Sunday-noon customer at Estes Park's Poppy's Pizza and Grill.
A celebration honoring Curt's life will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Estes Park Baptist Church. For further information, contact Allnutt Funeral Services in Estes Park.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 27, 2019