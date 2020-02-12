|
|
Cyrus Needham, age 6, enjoyed many things, from playing with his brothers, going sledding on a frosty Alaska night or walking to a nearby park to play during a midnight summer evening, but whatever he did he did it (full force) with love in his heart, mischief on his mind and a smile that would brighten a room like a skylight and was uniquely infectious. Anyone in his presence could not resist smiling with him!
He liked playing with his three dogs Luna, Little Luna and Kili.
He was born on Oct. 18, 2013, in Asheboro, North Carolina. He passed on Jan. 26, right before he was about to receive the student of the week award in Mrs. Barker's class at North Pole Elementary School, where he attended kindergarten. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and loved ones who will treasure the remembrance of every moment spent in the turbulence of his awesomeness.
With a special thank you to anyone involved in the tasks that followed this tragic passing of such a young son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to so many that remain in our earthly form. I can breathe easier knowing he is watching from above, keeping an eye on our happiness.
Any and all thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated by the surviving family.
He is survived by his mother, Veronica; his father, Aaron Needham; Aaron Ludwig; his brothers, Dyaren, Eli and Walcer Needham; Luke Ludwig; and grandparents Ilija and Lori Milovanovic.
Celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Radiant Church.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 12, 2020