Daisy Elizabeth Henry was born to Samson and Irene Henry on Jan. 12, 1977. She was raised in a traditional lifestyle in Allakaket, Alaska. She attended Allakaket School until her sophomore year in which she transferred to Andrew K. Demoski school in Nulato, Alaska. She graduated in 1995 with seven classmates. Daisy worked very hard to earn a degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Sweet Daisy enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. She made lifelong friends wherever she went. She had a kind heart, infectious laugh, a wonderful sense of humor, an understanding listening ear, and was nonjudgmental with these qualities. She helped people who had hard times in their lives. She would remind them that they came from strong people and to always pray and ask for His grace. Daisy was a good basketball player and softball player. She enjoyed snowmachining, taking long car rides, and visiting with family and friends.

Our beloved Daisy brought two beautiful children into this world. Jewelynn Dorothy Lily is her loving daughter. With her most generous heart, Daisy gifted Dylan Lance to her good friend, Sarah. Her children were the joy of her life. She raised Jewelynn the best she could with love, humor, kindness and laughter. She worked full time and went to UAF full time to make a better life for herself and her daughter. In later years, she worked for UAF and helped many young people through school with her kindness and endless pots of moose soup. Many of the former students remember and cherish her kindness and generosity.

Our lovely Daisy is survived by her daughter, Jewelynn Henry (Kole Sparks); son, Dylan Malamute; parents, Samson and Irene Henry; brothers, Brian Henry Sr. and Russell David; sisters, Lily Henry, Shannon Johnson, Harriet Nollner and Gloria Patsy; nieces, Jessica, Megan and Flora Alda Daisy Henry; nephew, Brian Jr.; paternal family, Thomas Henry and Silas Henry; and maternal family, Mathilda Barber, Linus Beatus, Donald Bergman, Eddie Bergman, Flora Johnson, Steven Bergman, Philip Bergman and Jessie David.

She leaves behind many grieving and brokenhearted friends from across the state of Alaska to the Lower 48. Daisy was a bridesmaid in 11 weddings.

Darling Daisy is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mathew and Daisy Henry; maternal grandparents, Edward and Elizabeth Bergman; aunt, Madeline Bifelt; niece, JesCynthia David; and her precious grandson, Carter Sparks.

Always remember Daisy by the joy, love, faith, generosity and laughter that she brought so many family and friends. We respectfully ask that you think of these wonderful qualities and not the struggles she had the past few years. Daisy saw the good in people. May we always remember her loving nature.

