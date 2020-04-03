|
|
Dan Brotherton, longtime resident of Fairbanks, passed away at the age of 65 on March 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
On Sept. 12, 1954, Daniel Alan Brotherton was born in Newberg, Oregon. He was the second oldest of six children. At a young age his family made their way up to Alaska and Alaska was his home. Before living in Fairbanks, Dan had lived in Tok, Skagway, Anchorage and Anchor Point.
Dan has owned and operated Artic Drilling since 1989, drilling for residential, commercial and government projects across the entire state. He had the equipment and ability to drill deeper than any other driller in the state, down to 3,000 feet. Drilling and repairing water wells was the largest part of the business. He could do a range of work, from capping old oil wells, to drilling core samples for the University of Alaska. Dan's most notable project was drilling some of the geothermal wells for the Chena Hot Springs Geothermal Power Plant project that was completed in 2006. Additional and deeper wells were added after the initial project completion. Prior to starting his own business, he was employed by Frontier Trucking as a truck driver and dispatcher.
Dan was extremely smart and confident, there was nothing he could not figure out how to accomplish. He did not attend college but seemed to absorb everything at the speed of light. One friend described him as the "ultimate Alaskan." Alaskans are highly self-reliant and problem solvers - that was Dan - and he made his own way. He loved Alaska, loved drilling wells, loved his dogs, his friends and family. Dan, you will be sorely missed. You left us too soon.
He is survived by his parents Mary and Harley Brotherton Sr., of Quilcene, Washington; his sister Barbara Demmerly, of Spokane, Washington; his brothers Douglas W. Brotherton (Elena), of Anchorage; Harley Brotherton Jr., of Wasilla; and Dr. Jonathan Brotherton, of Greensboro, North Carolina; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Dan is preceded in death by his brother Timothy Brotherton, who passed away in 1981.
Services are currently postponed until travel restrictions are lifted. Notification of services will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 3, 2020