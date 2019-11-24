Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home
415 Illinois St.
Fairbanks, AK 99701
(907) 456-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Ante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Ante


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Ante Obituary
Daniel Ante, 59, of Fairbanks, passed away Nov. 16, 2019.
Daniel was born May 4, 1960, in Bakersfield, California. Daniel was a meat cutter by trade and worked in that field for over 40 years, including 25 years of processing game. He married Valerie 41 years ago, and the two of them have lived in Alaska together for the past 30 years.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Valerie Ante; sons, Brandon and Shane; and four grandchildren: Anastasia, Trinity, Shane Jr. and Jayde Ante.
A celebration of life will take place in summer 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -