Daniel Ante, 59, of Fairbanks, passed away Nov. 16, 2019.
Daniel was born May 4, 1960, in Bakersfield, California. Daniel was a meat cutter by trade and worked in that field for over 40 years, including 25 years of processing game. He married Valerie 41 years ago, and the two of them have lived in Alaska together for the past 30 years.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Valerie Ante; sons, Brandon and Shane; and four grandchildren: Anastasia, Trinity, Shane Jr. and Jayde Ante.
A celebration of life will take place in summer 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 24, 2019